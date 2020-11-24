Rod Stewart’s Son Sean Joins ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ With Girlfriend Audrina Patridge

The singer's 40-year-old son will be featured on Season 2 of the MTV reality show.

The Hills: New Beginnings will feature Audrina Patridge’s new boyfriend when it picks up for its second season.

Sean Stewart, the 40-year-old son of music legend Rod Stewart and his first wife, Alana, will appear on the reality show alongside his girlfriend Audrina, according to Page Six. Audrina, a member of the original Hills cast, started dating Sean earlier this year after they met through mutual pals — and fellow Hills stars — Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

Sean will not be an “official” cast member, but his romance with Audrina will be shown on the series. He’s also not the first son of a rock star to turn up on The Hills. Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, is a regular on the MTV reality show.

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that Audrina and Sean are not exclusive

“Audrina and Sean are just getting to know each other, and neither of them are looking for a serious relationship right now,” the insider told the outlet. “He is dating around, and they are not exclusively by any means.”

The two were spotted out to dinner together at Yamashiro in Los Angeles in early November.

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Audrina previously revealed she didn’t want to get involved in a serious romance while working on The Hills.

“I was dating someone for a while and now that we’re going to start filming again, it’s time to focus on filming and my career,” she said in February. “I don’t think I’m ready for anything super serious yet.”

Audrina is a single mom to daughter Kirra, 4, but the child is never seen on the series. The 35-year-old swimsuit designer’s nasty divorce from her ex-husband Corey Bohan has been addressed on the show, and viewers saw her reconnect with her ex, singer Ryan Cabrera, on the first season of the MTV spinoff last year. She also butted heads with her ex, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, who later tried to make her jealous by bringing Instagram model Lindsey Pelas as his date to a Friendsgiving gathering last fall.

The second season of The Hills: New Beginnings was originally rumored to have a plan to film in a “bubble” just outside of Los Angeles due to coronavirus safety restrictions. OG Hills star Brody Jenner reportedly hated the idea of filming outside of L.A.

The cast which also includes Frankie Degado, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, and Kaitlynn Carter filmed three episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings just before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a production shutdown in March. They resumed production last month after a lengthy hiatus.