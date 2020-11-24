Cindy Prado Goes Scantily Clad In Revealing Lace Lingerie: ‘Love Hanging Out In My Undies At Home’

Cindy Prado went scantily clad in an eye-popping new Instagram upload this week. The model stunned her 1.7 million followers as she flaunted her killer physique in her “undies” while hanging out at home.

The Cuban hottie nearly maxed out Instagram’s posting limit, sharing a total of seven snaps in the sizzling post that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The update kicked off with two photos of Cindy posing on her knees on a plush gray couch with a cup of coffee in her hands. She later moved to a unique slatted chair, where she sprawled out on top of a fluffy white cushion while shooting the camera a smoldering stare.

As for her look for the photo op, the 27-year-old stripped down to a coordinated bra-and-panties set from Lounge Underwear, whom she noted in the caption had already kicked off their Black Friday sale. The ensemble included a sexy white balconette bra with a gorgeous floral design that featured pops of yellow that complemented Cindy’s deep tan. It had thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame. The piece also featured a low scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of the model’s cleavage, which was further enhanced by its underwire-style cups.

Cindy also sported a pair of matching lace panties in the same two-toned design. The undergarment boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her curvy hips and sculpted legs. It also had a v-style waistband with a flirty scalopped trim that was sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The beauty wore her dirty blond locks down for the photo shoot, styling them in a middle part and loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders and down her back. She also accessorized with a slew of jewelry, including a stack of trendy necklaces and a thick chain bracelet to give her barely there look a hint of bling.

Many fans seemed delighted by the multi-slide post, awarding it more than 65,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the social media star on her latest skin-baring display.

“Beautiful angel,” one person wrote.

“Goddess,” quipped another fan.

“Your look is a blessing to all cameras & certainly my phone. GOSH you are GORGEOUS,” a third follower gushed.

“Speechless wowww,” added a fourth admirer.

Earlier this month, Cindy dazzled her fans again when she showcased her phenomenal figure in an upside-down bikini, which she teamed with a cow-print sarong. That look proved to be another hit, amassing over 73,000 likes and 986 comments to date.