Beyonce Leads The Nominations For The 2021 Grammy Awards But All Fans Can Talk About Is The Weeknd’s Snub

Beyonce leads the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, but all fans seemed to talk about was the overall snub of The Weeknd. The successful debut of his latest record, After Hours, received no nominations at all. While many of today’s top artists and musicians found themselves on the receiving end of the academy’s good graces, music fans were confused as to why one of the top male singers and songwriters was ignored in virtually every category.

Beyonce received nine nods in eight categories, including Song of the Year for “Black Parade.” This was a track that was released during the Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020. Other artists that were nominated with the legendary female performer in the same category were Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore for “The Box,” Post Malone for “Circles,” Dua Lipa for “Don’t Start Now,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas for “I Can’t Breathe,” Taylor Swift for “Cardigan” and finally, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe for “If the World Was Ending.”

Taylor Swift was honored six times by the academy for her compilation of tunes titled Folklore. It was recognized for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal. Taylor was also given a nod for the tune “Beautiful Ghosts,” a song she penned alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber for the film version of the stage show Cats. Three honors in the categories of Best Album, Record, and Song went to Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish received four nominations for her ballad “Everything I Wanted” and the theme from the James Bond film No Time To Die.

Harry Styles got three nods for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” and Best Music Video for “Adore You.” Post Malone was heralded for the top album with Hollywood’s Bleeding, and his song “Circles” scored for Record of the Year.

With all the accolades given to the aforementioned artists, The Weekend’s followers were visibly upset that he was noticeably absent from the list. This led them to take to Instagram in a fury. The Weeknd, who had one of 2020’s biggest hit records, After Hours, and a hugely successful single called “Blinding Lights,” ended up with no recognition, reported Rolling Stone. His worldwide popularity led him to be the scheduled artist to play the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, which will air the Sunday after the Grammy Awards. Fans shared their confusion regarding his omission in the comments section of the above Instagram post.

“The Weeknd got robbed,” claimed one fan.

“Where didn’t Abel get any? What?” wrote a second fan who used the artist’s real first name in their comment.

“I mean congrats to Beyonce, but The Weeknd’s tunes are everywhere and I never heard her’s at all,” penned a third Instagram user.

The full list of nods can be seen on the Grammy Awards website. The awards will be hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah.