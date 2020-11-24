Gia Macool Flaunts Impressive Cleavage In Strapless Latex Top

Model Gia Macool took to Instagram to flaunt her incredible cleavage and fabulous figure on Tuesday. The brunette beauty shared a series of photos that featured her wearing a latex corset top that laced up the front with a pair of skintight pants.

Gia was dressed all in black for the photo shoot. Her top was strapless and skimpy, featuring a wide strip that covered the center of each of her breasts. The were held in place with a string that laced up the middle. Her top also had open sides that were laced together — a look that flashed the bare skin on her sides. Her pants were skintight an zipped up the front. She completed her look with a pair of strappy stilettos.

The update consisted of not one, but six sultry pictures that saw her striking several sexy poses while sitting in a purple chair. The furniture was situated under a colorful painting hanging on a white wall.

Her fans enjoyed seeing her in the outfit, and many doled out the compliments.

“Such beautiful collection of pictures wow Your hair, eyes, makeup, outfit, heels. Everything is so on point wow And love the pose your gave, different and unique in each picture I love all the pics,” gushed one admirer.

“Looking amazing!” a second Instagram use chimed in.

“Damn babe you are amazing love your outfit,” a third follower wrote.

In the first frame, Gia was leaning forward in the chair, showing off her voluptuous chest. With her legs parted, she rested one hand on her knee and ran her other one through her hair. The pose made her bosom the focal point of the snap.

The second snap captured Gia from the side. She held a section of her long tresses in her hand while she gazed at the camera with an enticing expression on her face. She was still leaning over, and the stance gave her followers a nice look at her side — including a peek of side boob.

Gia looked at the lens with a flirty smile in the third slide, which caught her from an angle while she rested her head in one of her hands. Along with her chest, she also teased a look at the bare skin on her abs.

Taken from the front, the fourth snapshot saw Gia flaunting her cleavage again. She placed her hands between her legs on the chair and leaned forward.

The popular influencer bit her finger playfully in the fifth photo, which was similar to the first one. With one elbow on her knee and her legs parted, she struck a flirty pose.

The final snap saw Gia posing with her head in her hand while she glanced at the camera coquettishly. With her hair tossed over one shoulder, she showcased her chest.