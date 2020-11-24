Noah Cyrus Slammed For Her Best New Artist Grammy Award Nomination

The 2021 Grammy Award nominations were revealed on November 24 and a lot of people have something to say.

For the Best New Artist category, 20-year-old Noah Cyrus received her first-ever nomination. The “I Got So High I Saw Jesus” songstress may have risen to fame as Miley Cyrus’ younger sister but she has clearly made her own name for herself recently.

Users on social media were quick to express their opinion on Cyrus’ nom and they didn’t all appear positive.

“No one has EVER deserved the best new artist nomination than Rina Sawayama… but giving it to Noah Cyrus who has released two eps and twenty singles on a major label over the span of almost five years… while Rina signed to an indie in 2020 and just put out her debut… twisted,” one person tweeted.

“be honest what did noah cyrus even do this year?” another shared in a tweet.

“I’m sorry but how did Noah Cyrus get new best new artist when RINA IS RIGHT THERE,” remarked a third user on Twitter.

“i’m sorry but what exactly did she do to deserve this besides partying in a pandemic with YouTubers?” a fourth questioned in a tweet.

Cyrus’ nomination came as a shock for some as she released her debut single four years ago. According to Billboard, her first song, “Make Me (Cry),” with British artist Labrinth, remains her highest-charting hit to date, peaking at No. 46 on the U.S. Hot 100 and spending 15 weeks on the chart.

Cyrus’ only other single to enter the Hot 100 is “July,” which reached No. 85 earlier this year.

British-Japanese singer Rina Sawayama, who released her debut studio album, SAWAYAMA, in 2020 ended up with zero nominations, which left fans completely stunned. She is considered one of 2020’s best breakthrough stars and was expected to receive her first nomination by many people.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sawayama has been quite unlucky with award shows. Earlier this year, she was illegible to be nominated at British music award shows because of her Japanese heritage.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Joining Cyrus in the category for Best New Artist is Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, D Smoke, Kaytranada, and chart-topping rappers Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, per E! Online.

This year, music icon Beyonce is nominated for the most awards, nine.

According to The Independent, The Weeknd was completely snubbed despite dropping one of the biggest albums, After Hours, and topping the charts with two of his singles — “Blinding Lights,” and “Heartless.”

The 63rd Grammy Awards will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Jan. 31. Comedian Trevor Noah will host.