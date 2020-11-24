Carrie Ann Inaba Shares ‘DWTS’ Set Secret That Honors Two Legendary Celeb Competitors

Carrie Ann Inaba posed in a luxurious and ethereal-looking gown on the evening of the Dancing with the Stars finale, where Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev were named the overall winners. She shared three snaps so fans could get a good look at her fashion, her hairstyle, and most of all, a couple of small stars that honored two legendary celebrity competitors.

In the first snapshot, Carrie Ann sat on the floor. She wore a steel toned green strapless dress for the finale. It featured a top that had points above her breasts. It had a folded detail in the front, which lent an interesting style to the plain garment. The neckline had a wrap that ran down the length of each breast and ended at her waist, where the two strips met and folded into a design at her left hip.

The remainder of the gown swept the floor.

In the photo, Carrie Ann sat on the wooden floor of the ballroom. Next to her were two stars that were marked to honor two celebrity competitors who passed. One was for Florence Henderson, who competed during Season 11 with Mark Ballas’ father Corky. She passed in 2016. Next to it was a star honoring Valerie Harper, who danced during Season 17 with Tristan MacManus. She died in 2019.

Following that image, Carrie Ann posted a close-up of her hairstyle. It was fashioned into the back of her head. Loose tendrils framed her face and those were crafted into soft waves. Her decollete was highlighted with a shimmery powder.

In the final pic, she stood with her arms raised high above her head. Her mouth was agape in surprise. Carrie Ann stood behind the glittering, gold mirrorball placed high atop a steel table that would be awarded later that evening. In front of her was the judge’s desk.

Fans of the show loved the tribute to those they had lost and thanked Carrie Ann for introducing them to a little-known fact about the set of the series.

“The season was a bit of a mess but this dress summed up the days of glamour and glitz! It was absolutely your best look to date,” wrote one follower.

“The dress was magical!! Your style has been spectacular!! Loved the Finale also!!! Kudos!” penned a second viewer.

“What a wonderful tribute, thank you for sharing that with us,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“You look beautiful as ever. I think you’re a really nice person and one of my favorite celebrities,” remarked a fourth fan.