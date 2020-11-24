Sadie Robertson Flaunts Baby Bump In A Striped Swimsuit While Recreating ‘Timeless’ Photo Of Her Famous Folks

Sadie Robertson delighted her fan base of 4 million by sharing a sweet new update that saw her recreating a photo of her famous folks. The post was added to her Instagram feed on November 24, and it’s been getting noticed for more reasons than just one.

The image on the top captured Sadie’s parents, Korie and Willie Robertson, posing on a beach with waves crashing in the background. The two touched their bellies together and smiled big for the camera. Korie sported a checkered swimsuit with thick straps that left her slender arms bare. The body of the garment was tight on her figure, showing off a peek of her baby bump. She completed her look with a cap.

Willie extended his belly outward, giving the illusion that he also had a baby on board. He wore an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt and jeans to match. The Duck Dynasty star shielded his eyes from the sun with a pair of round glasses.

The bottom photo showed Sadie and her husband, Christian Huff, recreating the shot while posing on the beach. Sadie opted for a white-and-blue one-piece with thick, vertical stripes. It had a scooping neckline and large straps that teased plenty of skin for her captivated audience. The leg holes were worn high, exposing a tease of her bronze thighs. She wore her highlighted locks with a center part, and they fell over her shoulders.

Christian sported a similar shirt that followed with the tropical theme. The garment had a navy blue base and was patterned with a variety of colorful flowers and plants. He puffed out his tummy and arched his back while placing his arms behind him. Christian added a pair of dark-wash jeans to complete his outfit. Like Willie, he wore a pair of sunglasses.

In the caption, Sadie expressed to her parents how their pose was truly “timeless.” Her followers have loved the update so far, and it’s already earned her more than 577,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments. Most Instagrammers commented on the uncanny resemblances in both photos, while a few more raved over Sadie’s beauty.

“THE BEST. This is my favorite tradition YALL ARE ADORABLE!” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Okay this is definitely your guys greatest pictures ever!!” a second social media user wrote.

“Hahahaaa YES! Best re-made photo of all time,” another Instagrammer wrote, adding a few flames.

“Love your little bump, enjoy your pregnancy, you will miss having her with you all the time! But then you’ll see Christian become a dad and your heart will melt… it’s all and incredible miracle,” one more chimed in.