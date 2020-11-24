Sly Stallone’s Daughter, Sophia, Sizzles In Tiny Black Daisy Dukes And A Tank Top

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone’s daughter, Sophia, dropped the jaws of her 1.4 million Instagram followers after posing in a tank top and Daisy Dukes while showing off her latest artwork.

The denim shorts were a mid-rise silhouette, with a waistband that rested just below Sophia’s waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. They were a dark black hue, and the color highlighted the USC grad’s glowing skin. Befitting the Daisy Dukes-style, the hem of the shorts were short and ended at her upper thigh. The hem was also unfinished, with visible loose threads that added another trendy accent.

Sophia completed the ensemble with a classic tank top. Like the shorts, they were also a dark black shade and made the attire a chic monochromatic look. The top featured a low scooped neckline that showcased her décolletage and the sleeveless style exposed her toned arms and shoulders. The fabric appeared to be made from a clingy cotton-blend that flattered her curves.

Sophia styled her hair into a trendy center part and left her blond locks loose and un-styled so that her tresses cascaded down her back. She kept the rest of her look simple, opting for a pair of dangling earrings as her sole accessory.

The famous daughter posed by angling her body slightly away from the camera and towards a canvas that demonstrated her latest artistic endeavors. She clasped her hands behind her back and pensively look out to the side.

The piece of art was a stunning abstract work that combined a wide variety of colors including hunter green, aqua blue, peach, and yellow. In the caption for the upload, Sophia confessed that she was feeling “inspired” when she embarked upon her painting and added that she was almost done with her latest piece. She also added more photos that showed the behind-the-scenes of her work, including her paint brushes and and a close up of the canvas.

Fans went wild over the new pictures and awarded the upload over 50,000 likes and more than 600 comments within a few hours of posting.

“Love it from one painter to another!” gushed one user, emphasizing the compliment with a red heart symbol.

“I can’t tell which one is the better work of art…” cheekily teased a second.

“Really cool that you took up this hobby,” raved a third.

“You are absolutely sublime,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of kissing face emoji.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Sophia stunned social media earlier this fall after modeling a tiny blue swim set.