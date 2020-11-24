Jennifer Lopez, 51, Flaunts Curves Wearing Nothing In New Turkey Egg Drop For ‘In The Morning’

Jennifer Lopez delighted her 133 million Instagram fans with a stunning slip of herself where she wore no clothing. At 51, the mother of two has never looked better, proving age is nothing but a number.

The singer dropped a surprise, which she called a turkey egg drop, and it was new music called “In The Morning.” In the clip she shared to Instagram, Jennifer wore her shoulder-length highlighted locks in wet-look waves.

The clip showcased Jennifer’s fantastic, fit body. She wore no visible clothing, using her hands and crossed legs to protect her modesty. The footage had a filter applied that made it look as if a clear ripple passed over it at some points. As she sang the lyrics, the camera panned to different parts of her body, highlighting them.

The first angle revealed Jennifer’s upturned face in profile, showing off her long, black eyelashes and slightly open pink lips. Tendrils of her hair fell across one cheek. Next, it panned to her flat tummy, revealing a hint of her round underboob, showcasing her nipped-in waist and flared hips. Then it rippled across her face as she faced the camera, moving to a closeup of her long neck and rounded shoulder, pulling back for a chest-up shot, featuring her manicured fingernails as her hands covered her breasts.

Finally, the video switched to a closeup of one hip and then featured Jennifer bent over from the side, touching her incredibly muscular leg and arm, revealing her toned stomach. The footage ended with Jennifer to the side, looking over her shoulder with her fingers touching her open mouth.

The singer’s sexy new post received a lot of attention, wracking up more than 451,000 views and nearly 115,000 “likes” in about an hour. At least 2,200 Instagram users also took the time to leave a comment, with many using the flame emoji to express themselves.

“You are the hottest woman in the whole world. I cannot wait to hear the whole song,” enthused one devotee who added flames, hearts, and a smiley.

“Not Jennifer teasing us. I can’t wait for the final turkey egg on Friday. I can’t breathe after seeing this,” a second fan declared, adding a laughing, crying smiley.

“OMG, your body is snatched from head to toe. I love this song already. Thank you,” gushed a third follower, who used music notes and a bicep emoji to complete the comment.

“JLo, this is pure art. I love every single bit of it. Stunning,” a fourth Instagrammer declared.