Nicky Gile Sizzles In A Hot Pink Lace Teddy On Instagram

On Tuesday, November 24, Nicky Gile took to her Instagram page and treated her 1.7 million fans to a triple update. The American model rocked a hot pink lace teddy that flaunted her ample assets and insane figure.

In the photo, Nicky looked nothing short of gorgeous in a scanty one-piece undergarment that perfectly accentuated her physique. The risqué ensemble was made of sheer fabric with floral lace patterns. It included spaghetti straps clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms and a choker harness that went over her neck.

The V-neckline dipped super low, reaching her toned midsection, and it showed a glimpse of her taut tummy. Notably, the chest part of the lingerie hardly contained her shapely breasts and displayed ample cleavage. It has high cut sides that exposed plenty of skin around her bikini area and a thong design that flaunted her pert derrière.

The photoshoot took place outdoors. According to the geotag, the snaps were taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the first pic, Nicky stood against a wall and raised her arms with one arm resting on top of her head. She tilted her face and closed her eyes as if enjoying the warmth of the sun. A sliding glass door was seen in the background of the shot, and it showed a reflection of a tree and the blue sky.

In the second image, Nicky posed with her backside directed to the camera. She was standing with her right leg forward and positioned her hands in front of her stomach as she looked down. Her hair covered some parts of her face, but viewers seemed content with her cheeky display.

A swipe to the right featured Nicky in a different stance. She stood sideways with one knee bent. The babe raised one of her arms to the side of her head as she gazed downward. The angle also showed a hint of her sideboob, as well as her flawless armpit.

The influencer wore her usual hairstyle. Her blond tresses were long and straight, mostly hanging down her back. She sported a ring as her only accessory.

Nicky paired the picture with a short caption. She also shared that her teddy came from a brand called Yandy and tagged the retailer’s Instagram page in the photo.

The share garnered more than 23,300 likes and over 320 comments in less than a day of going live on the platform. Her online supporters dropped messages and compliments about her enviable body. Countless other followers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their admiration for the model.

“You are so gorgeous!” gushed an admirer.

“Pretty in pink. So hot!” added another fan.

“Perfection,” a third follower wrote.