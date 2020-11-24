Lindsey Pelas Puts On A Busty Display In A Formfitting Romper

Lindsey Pelas shared a new Bang Energy video with her 8.7 million Instagram followers late Monday evening. She was promoting the popular energy drink, but her fans couldn’t take their eyes off of her revealing ensemble and sexy moves.

For the clip, Lindsey wore her blond hair with a middle part. Gentle curls tumbled over her shoulder and blew slightly in the breeze as she pranced around outdoors.

The hottie wore a rust-colored short-sleeved romper that emphasized all of her jaw-dropping curves. The garment had short sleeves and a point collar along with a zipper front.

The blonde bombshell added black tights under the romper and the ensemble clung to all of her alluring hourglass curves. The bottom hem of the shorts rested high on Lindsey’s thighs and the zipper pull rested just under her breasts.

This sexy zipper placement allowed Lindsey to reveal an immense amount of decolletage. The garment had some button and strap detailing that cinched at the waist and they perfectly accentuated her slim waistline.

Lindsey flaunted her perky booty at another stage. She turned her curvy backside to the camera and tossed a flirtatious look over her shoulder. The shorts barely covered her derriere and she arched her back slightly to amplify the sexy angle of this pose.

Several times, Lindsey smiled broadly and flaunted her generous bust by crossing an arm over her chest. Toward the end, she stood with one hand on her hip as she raised the can of the Bang Energy drink to her lips. This spicy moment raised heart rates as it drew attention to her ample assets once again.

Lindsey walked a few steps at another point, swinging her hips flirtatiously. Just before the clip ended, she raised one finger to her plump bottom lip and did a final tease of her fabulous physique.

Over about 14 hours, the video had received nearly 55,000 likes and 200 comments.

“God’s masterpieces!! Love those eyes babe!!!!” one follower wrote.

“Such beauty at its best and finest so stunning and hot and gorgeous,” a second one declared.

“you always look admirable and your big and sweet smile,” a third user raved.

“You are so pretty and looks really gorgeous as always my dear you are the hottest woman ever,” someone else determined.

Not long before this video was uploaded on Instagram, Lindsey teased her followers with a bikini clip. She said she was doing her best to reduce the stress levels of all the men following her, and they certainly seemed to appreciate her efforts. That post received nearly 60,000 likes and 1,150 comments.