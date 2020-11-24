Chrishell Stause Says She Told Gleb Savchenko To ‘Stay Away’ From Her When They Reunited At ‘DWTS’ Finale

Chrishell Stause shut down rumors about her relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko – again.

During a guest-hosting stint on E!’s Daily Pop, the Selling Sunset beauty addressed the rampant speculation that she had an affair with the handsome Russian dancer that caused the recent separation from his wife, Elena Samodanova.

Chrishell said it’s “annoying” that she got thrown into the mix due to the “timing” of Gleb’s marital drama, and she noted that people want to “make it into something it’s not.” She also reiterated that she and Gleb are “just friends,” per E! News.

The former All My Children actress added that she does understand why viewers have been confused by her steamy moves and undeniable chemistry with Gleb in the DWTS ballroom.

“I get it. I’ve been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you’re on the dance floor. People misinterpret that.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

Both Chrishell and Gleb have been vocal about the fact that their friendship has always been “platonic.” The pro dancer said his marriage had long-standing issues and that his bond with Chrishell was not a factor in the breakup from his wife of 14 years. Still, the DWTS duo’s reunion stirred up online chatter once again.

Amid all the rumors about her friendship with Gleb, Chrishell joked that she tried to keep as far away from him as possible when they reunited at the Dancing with the Stars studio on Monday and hung out together on the balcony to watch the finale.

“I was like, ‘Stay away from me!’ Social distance! Blame it on COVID.”

After the Dancing with the Stars finale, some fans took to social media to tell Chrishell and Gleb they should date now that Gleb’s marriage appears to be over. Chrishell has been single since she split from her ex-husband Justin Hartley one year ago.

While a dating relationship with Gleb isn’t on her radar, Chrishell told Daily Pop! she wouldn’t completely rule out finding love on The Bachelorette, another reality show she had been in talks to do years before she married the This Is Us actor.

Chrishell admitted that at this point in her life, she’s up for anything and wants to keep her options open. Yet, she added that she isn’t sure how a lead role on ABC’s rose-filled dating show would affect her stint on Selling Sunset, where both her work and personal life are followed by Netflix’s cameras.