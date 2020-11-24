Suzy Cortez Flaunts Her Famous ‘BumBum’ In Booty-Eating Shorts

Suzy Cortez rocked a seriously sexy outfit in the most recent update that was shared with her legion of Instagram fans. The cheeky shot was added to her feed on November 24, and it’s been an instant hit with her 2.4 million followers.

The photo was snapped outdoors, where it looked to be a beautiful day. A streak of sunlight spilled over Suzy’s bombshell body, illuminating her allover glow. Suzy posed in front of a pool that had a brick fence around the perimeter while plenty of greenery surrounded the rest of the outdoor space. Suzy faced her famous backside toward the camera, gazing over her shoulder and into the lens with a sultry stare. She popped her booty toward the camera, flaunting her hourglass curves for her adoring audience.

The model opted for an all-white outfit that showed off her enviable figure. On her upper-half, she sported a crop top that draped perfectly off of her figure, revealing a peek of her bronze shoulders and arms. The garment appeared to have been cut, giving the look a vintage vibe. It had oversized sleeves that covered her biceps, and the front was worn low on her chest, teasing the tiniest peek of her chest.

The model teamed the look with a pair of booty-eating shorts that showed more than they covered. Its legholes were frayed and arched over the top of her pert derriere, leaving the rest of her bubbly backside on display for her fans to admire. The look also revealed a small peek at her shapely thighs and the sides of the shorts were decorated with gold clasps.

Suzy draped a pair of white rollerskates with pink wheels over her right shoulder. She styled her brunette tresses with a deep side part, and her hair fell messily over her shoulder and back.

The post has only been live on Suzy’s page for a few minutes, but it has not taken her followers long to give it their stamp of approval. Thousands of Instagrammers double-tapped the photo to express their love while dozens left compliments for the social media star. A few more were left speechless, adding emoji instead of words.

“Oh baby! I like this a lot,” one follower raved, adding a few emoji to the end of their comment.

“Baby your beautiful,” a second social media user complimented.

“Your buttocks are more beautiful, swollen and succulent than a panettone,” another Instagrammer exclaimed with a set of flames.

“Sweeet eyes. You exude love in every single photo love you,” a fourth chimed in.