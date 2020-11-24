Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Give First Interview To ‘GMA’ After Loss Of Baby Boy Jack

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave their first interview regarding the loss of their infant son Jack to Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan in an episode that aired today, November 24. This was the first time the duo spoke together publicly following his passing, 20 weeks into the model’s pregnancy this past September. They discussed their feelings of loss and reflection as well as the way they plan to help others through an initiative with Ronald McDonald House Charities called #HereForRMHC.

“I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief,” Chrissy said to GMA, as reported by ABC News. “Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I’m doing I always say I’m okay, today.”

Her husband chimed in with his own feelings and how he and Chrissy dealt with it together.

“I didn’t know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did it really meant so much to so many people,” said the EGOT winner. “And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it.”

Chrissy further explained how she coped with the loss.

“Obviously it’s so painful to go through something like this, as a woman — something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of, obviously there’s a father involved,” she said of the emotion she felt after learning that she had lost the couple’s child.

The cookbook author and social media superstar also discussed her reasoning behind sharing a series of Instagram photos, seen here, after learning the couple’s child had passed.

Chrissy said to viewers that she did not care if anyone was “offended” or “disgusted” by the image of her sitting in a hospital bed crying, being attended to by her doctors, or holding the couple’s son. John shared that Chrissy wanted the images taken as a way to carry on Jack’s memory.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Initially, John admitted he was worried about her idea to post the five black-and-white images, as he did not want their fans to believe they were trying to commemorate their shared pain. However, he realized that when a family suffers a miscarriage, they go into a hospital filled with hopes, and sadly, leave with empty arms. Therefore, he agreed to take the images so they would have photos to remember their son and that moment in time.

As for their new initiative to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House, the singer revealed they wanted to do their part to help families as donations have been lessened due to the pandemic. All fans have to do is take a photo where they make a heart with their hands, post it on social media and use the hashtag #HereForRMC. McDonald’s will then donate $100 in that person’s name, up to $100 million dollars. Chrissy and John demonstrated how easily it can be done in an Instagram post seen here.