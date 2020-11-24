Khloe Terae Puts On Busty Display In Tropical Bikini

Khloe Terae tantalized many of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Monday, November 23, in her most recent update. The Canadian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself rocking a tiny bikini that put her voluptuous chest fully on display.

The two-part series showed Terae outside as she struck sultry poses in a green area. As she indicated in the geotag, she was enjoying a sunny day in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico. She stretched her arm to capture the selfies, smiling brightly at the camera.

Terae rocked a stylish two-piece bathing suit with a tropical print that featured leaves, animal print and other motifs in varying shades of green with accents in red, orange and brown. Her bikini top boasted a classic triangle design featuring small cups that showed off plenty of her busty cleavage. Her matching bottoms had thin strings that Terae tied into bows, which she placed high on her sides.

She accessorized her ensemble with gold jewelry, including a couple of bracelets and necklaces, including a crystal pendant one.

In the caption, Terae wished her fans a good morning in several languages and asked them to share how to say it in their own languages.

The post has attracted more than 11,600 likes and upwards of 285 comments within a day of being posted. Her fans used the opportunity to share their admiration for Terae, taking to the comments section to shower her with compliments. They also used the occasion to engage with her caption.

“WHOLE MEAL!![exasperated emoji] [two fire] [three red hearts] we ready for VIP!!” one of her fans raved.

“In Spanish ‘buenos días srta!’ En miami ‘buenos días mamiiiii!'” joked a second user.

“You are always so wonderful [heart-eyes] how’s your day going? Hope you’re feeling better as well,” a third one added, referring to Terae’s recent announcement that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Kalimera! Don’t tell me we just missed eachother?? I’m on a plane home from there now,” replied a fourth admirer, sharing how to say “good morning” in Greek, according to a Google translation.

Terae often sports swimsuits in her Instagram posts, as those who follow her will know. As previously pointed out by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded a slideshow that featured her in a powder blue two-piece that did her curves nothing but favors. It included a bandeau top that tied into a large bow in the middle, flashing quite a bit of her cleavage. Her matching bottoms boasted a U-shaped waistband that showed off her lower stomach and highlighted her hourglass figure.