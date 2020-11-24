Delilah Belle Hamlin Emerges From A Pool While Clad In A Skimpy Bikini: ‘Apparently Green Is My Color?’

Delilah Belle Hamlin added some serious heat to her Instagram feed with a series of bikini-clad posts that likely sent temperatures soaring. The November 23 update included one photo and one video.

The image captured the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin posed against a stone wall. The top of the structure was lined with plants, and a swanky outdoor area with wood furniture and a white hammock was visible behind her. She stood with her legs partially submerged underwater, meeting the lens with an alluring stare. Hamlin rested one shoulder on the concrete structure, popping her hip to the side to show off her curves. In the caption, she tagged the Unico hotel in Riviera Maya.

The second part of the update included a seconds-long clip that was set in slow motion. It started with the model standing in water that was as deep as her shoulders. She walked toward the camera, tugging at the bottom of her swimsuit to adjust it. The model wore a slight smile on her face toward the end of the clip.

Hamlin flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy green bikini that did her nothing but favors. The top of the suit boasted a set of tiny, triangular cups that plunged low into her chest, offering a generous view of cleavage. The fabric was ruched, adding another sexy element to the shot. It had thin straps that were tight on her bronze shoulders while her slender arms were in full view.

Hamlin teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally hot. The front was worn a few inches below her navel, leaving her flat tummy and trim abs on display. It had thick sides that were tight on her hips, and the sexy cut allowed her to flaunt her thighs.

Hamlin wore her long tresses slicked back out of her face, adding a pair of hoop earrings and a necklace as her only visible accessories.

In the caption, she noted that green was her color. Fans have been loving the post, and it has already garnered more than 33,000 likes and 170-plus comments.

“U LOOK SO GOOD!!!” one fan exclaimed, adding a few green hearts to the end of their comment.

“I appreciate you not heavily editing your photos, I admire you so much.. I struggle with a lot of the things you’ve opened up about & I love your authenticity, you’re the most beautiful,” another Instagrammer added.

“You’re soooo gorgeous beauty queen!!! Love u so much,” a third follower commented.

“So unbelievably gorgeous!!!” one more chimed in.