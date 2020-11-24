Kaley Cuoco Sits With Her Legs Parted While Rocking A Pair Of Faded Jeans

Actress Kaley Cuoco rocked a sexy casual look in her latest Instagram update which featured her rocking a pair of jeans and a low-cut shirt. The award-winning celebrity took to the photo-sharing site to not only promote her upcoming HBO series, The Flight Attendant, but her sharp sense of style as well.

Kaley’s jeans were faded and one knee was ripped. She wore the cuffs folded up to reveal her bare feet. Her shirt was white and it fit her loosely. It had short sleeves and a plunging neckline that showed off a bit of her bare chest.

The The Big Bang star wore her long, blond locks styled straight, and she sported a pale shade of polish on her fingernails.

Kaley sat on a black floor with a matching backdrop behind her. She sat with her legs parted with one foot out to the side of her body and her other leg bent in front of her. She rested her hands on her thighs while she gazed at the camera. She wore a serious expression on her face with her lips slightly parted.

In the caption, the 34-year-old promoted an interview she did with USA Today. She credited the photographer, as well as her makeup artist and hairdresser. Kaley also made it a point to mention that she was responsible choosing her own clothing.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 90,000 of Kaley’s followers hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Judging from the amount of heart emoji in the comments section, Kaley’s fans loved seeing her looking so relaxed and sexy.

Hundreds of Kaley’s fans had nothing but good things to say.

“You could wear a potato sack as a dress and still be amazing looking,” joked one follower.

“I love your eyes @kaleycuoco. You’re my all time favourite waitress at the cheese cake factory,” a second admirer gushed.

“Like a fine wine for sure. Was just thinking after I finished all the seasons of Big Bang, you had gotten prettier from season 1 and season 10 wow. Lol,” a third fan chimed in.

“You are seriously the best. LOVE TFA and every other role of yours,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Last month, Kaley shared a snap that saw her rocking a more glamorous look in a white dress white a striking black trim. The garment was lace and it featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. It also hugged her trim waistline and hips. Her bare skin peeked through the lace fabric, giving off an enticing vibe.