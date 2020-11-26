Is Dunkin’ Open On Thanksgiving 2020?

While Thanksgiving is synonymous with spending time with family and enjoying delicious food, what appears to be a relaxing day at first glance actually requires a lot of work. For those spending hours preparing meals and readying their homes for a safe visit — along with those not lucky enough to get the holiday off and spending the day at work — caffeine will be a requirement. For many, the only place to properly get their energy fix is Dunkin’. For those hard at work on Thanksgiving, the majority of Dunkin’ locations will be operating as normal for the holiday, allowing you to pick up your preferred coffee and the sweet treats needed to get through the day, as reported by Delish.

While there is very little concern that your local Dunkin’ location won’t be able to address your needs on the holiday, it is important to remember that the majority are independently operated and hours are determined by the franchisees and management. While it is unlikely that the location will be closed the entire day, it isn’t surprising to see the hours adjusted at some sites in order to give employees some time to spend with their families and prepare for the expected rush of Black Friday shoppers. In order to alleviate any concerns or risks of going without your coffee this Thanksgiving, it’s best to contact your local shop in advance. All of the contact information for each Dunkin’ location is easily available thanks to the brand’s “Find Your Dunkin'” tool, giving you everything you need to ensure your Thursday is properly caffeinated.

Contacting in advance will also let you know what protocols the Dunkin’ locations are operating under in order to slow the spread of coronavirus. Restrictions across the country vary by locality, so checking in will let you know whether you are required to wear a mask inside or if your location has been converted to drive-thru only, among other possibilities.

While Dunkin’ is the unheralded MVP of the holiday season as it quietly fuels the festive period, that doesn’t mean it isn’t taking part in the celebrations. In November, the brand debuted its 2020 holiday menu, which includes three specialty drinks for the season. These are: the Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte, which combines peppermint and rich chocolate; the Signature Gingerbread Latte, which is a gingerbread flavor topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar; and the Chai Oatmilk Latte, a combination of a sweetened chai tea blend and a mix of spices.