Bebe Rexha Slays Wearing Semi-Sheer Crop Top & Leather Popper Pants

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The successful singer is known for slaying with her outfits and turned up the heat with her most recent post.

The “Baby I’m Jealous” hitmaker stunned in a semi-sheer black crop top with long sleeves. The item of clothing was low-cut and was tied up at the front. Rexha displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She paired the look with high-waisted black pants that featured popper buttons going down the side. She left the attire half unbuttoned, which helped expose her legs. Rexha black shoes that showcased her pedicured toes. She painted her short fingernails with a coat of polish and accessorized herself with dangling earrings and rings. Rexha styled her straight red hair down with a middle part.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to four images and one boomerang within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs-up inside what looked to be an elevator. The Grammy Award-nominated star leaned against the wall and gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

In the next slide, Rexha was snapped from a lower angle outdoors from head-to-toe in front of a white wall and black door. She raised one arm beside her and stared over to her right, displaying a hint of her side profile.

In the third frame, Rexha sat down with one hand holding onto a microphone stand while the other held on to the sparkly mic placed on top. She sported a smiley expression and tilted her head to the left slightly.

In the fifth and final pic, Rexha posed in her kitchen with her dog, Bear.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 100,000 likes and over 620 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 10.5 million followers.

“The color red was made especially for you,” one user wrote.

“U LOOK AMAZINGGGG,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Red is your color you look so amazing OMG,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re really a beautiful lady you know that,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for the songstress. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cut-out silver gown at this year’s American Music Awards. The songstress rocked pointy acrylic nails that were decorated with a coat of light polish and accessorized with numerous silver bracelets and rings.