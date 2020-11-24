Carrie Underwood Bends Over In Low-Cut Top And Leggings To Teach Touchdowns

Carrie showed off her level of fitness on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood displayed her impressive fitness level over the weekend as she taught fans how to do touchdowns. The mom of two got in a cardio workout in an upload posted on Instagram by her fitness app, Fit52, on November 23.

Carrie exercised in a low-cut black tank top, skintight dark green leggings, and black sneakers as she bent over to touch the gray mat she stood on. She sweated it out on a white floor in front of a white wall.

The first media was a photo of the 37-year-old with her left fingertips on the floor as she stretched out her left leg. It was made to appear as though the country superstar was on a playing card and revealed that Carrie would explain how to do the new move.

The upload also included a how-to infographic and a video. In the clip, Carrie stretched out one leg and touched the ground before swapping legs. She bent forward and repeatedly touched the floor each time while alternating hands with the other on her hip.

The “Drinking Alone” singer had her long blond hair in a slick ponytail, which swished as she moved, and showed off her tanned, toned shoulders and arms.

Though the workout looked tough, Carrie stayed focused with her head up and continued facing forward.

In the caption, Fit52 encouraged its followers to get in the football spirit with some “Sunday cardio” ahead of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Carrie is the face of the series, having sung the theme song and appearing in the opening video since 2013.

The app urged its followers to do 10 “quick reps” and asked which team fans were supporting as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Many Instagram users shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“I’ve Been Doing Touchdowns for Several Weeks! Let’s Go @raiders!!!” one follower wrote.

“Love this new exercise,” another fan added.

“I love front kicks to touchdowns!” a third person commented.

Carrie often lets fans in on her exercise routine on social media. Last week, she wowed in a light pink tank top with matching sneakers and gray marl leggings while she did a deep lunge in another photo posted by Fit52.

Her world-famous legs were highlighted by the skintight bottoms as she was photographed from the side. Carrie flashed a big smile and posed with her hands on her hips and her hair in a ponytail.