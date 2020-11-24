Yaslen Clemente Leaves Little To The Imagination In Red Lace Lingerie

Latina beauty Yaslen Clemente spiced up the feed of her Instagram followers this morning with a sizzling new photo wherein she displayed her sexy curves in red lace lingerie. The 23-year-old fitness trainer was snapped on a wood staircase, flaunting her voluptuous hips and thighs while sitting with her legs slightly parted.

Yaslen looked like a total smokeshow in a two-piece set that bared her cleavage and offered a great view of her bodacious lower body. The ensemble comprised of a low-cut bra and incredibly skimpy bottoms, which boasted an insane high cut that left little to the imagination. The panties had narrow sides that were pulled above her hip bones, digging into her waist and emphasizing her plump hips by comparison. Their minuscule front only covered what was necessary, sporting a scooped waistline that fell past her belly button and showed her tummy.

The lingerie was from online retailer Lounge Underwear, which Yaslen made sure to tag in her post. The outfit was crafted out of semi-sheer floral lace. Its revealing print was particularly noticeable in the top, which teased her perky chest through the gauzy fabric. The hot look exposed Yaslen’s curvaceous pins and gave fans an eyeful of her toned midriff.

The Bang Energy model added a bit of bling, draping a dainty silver pendant necklace over her décolletage. She styled her golden hair in tousled waves that brushed over her shoulders. Her brown roots showed through and transitioned into blond, giving her tresses a slight ombre look.

Yaslen posed with one hand tucked behind her head, drawing attention to her wavy locks. She stretched her other arm to the side and slightly raised her knee, all the while fixing the camera with a fierce gaze. The wooden steps were lacquered with dark paint that complemented the light-gray walls, making her bold lingerie stand out even more. Followers could also notice her bronzed tan, which the neutral background accentuated.

The blond beauty took to her caption to wish her supporters a good morning, alerting her audience about the Black Friday sale that had just gone live on the Lounge Underwear website.

Yaslen’s over 2.4 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The suggestive photo racked up more than 22,600 likes in the first hour. Many of her online admirers and fellow models and influencers, such as Rachel Bush, Sarah Houchens, Katie Le, and Jenni Niemaann, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“YOU ARE LITERALLY PERFECT,” one person wrote in all caps, adding a heart.

“Wowwwww you look soooooooo gorgeous,” raved another smitten fan.

“Ok you look amazing,” said a third Instagrammer.

“Lady in Red,” penned a fourth devotee.