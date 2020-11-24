Nazanin Mandi Boasts Natural Beauty In Bra & Sweatpants: ‘Gratitude Makes Ya Skin Glo’

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The model is no stranger to showing off her natural beauty via the social media platform and wore a comfy ensemble for her most recent upload.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a light blue bra with very thin straps. The attire displayed her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. She paired the look with matching high-waisted joggers and completed her outfit with multicolored lace-up sneakers that featured Nike’s iconic swoosh logo on the side. Mandi kept her nails short for the occasion and decorated them with a coat of polish. She accessorized with a black watch and scraped back her dark hair off her face. Mandi is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoo inked underneath her bra.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was captured from head-to-toe in front of a wooden wall. She placed both her hands in her pockets and flashed a smile directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant rested both her arms beside her and crossed one leg over the other.

In the third and final frame, Mandi put on a fiery display and put both her hands on her hips.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist Nadia Moham for helping her look glam.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 48,200 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“You are always glowing. You will always be a gem,” one user wrote.

“You make my timeline happy,” another person shared.

“You are so beautiful! gives me those 90s vibes when being naturally beautiful was a thing,” remarked a third fan.

“If there was ever an award for Best Smile you’ll definitely win,” a fourth admirer commented.

Mandi is a celebrity ambassador for a number of fashion brands and uses the social media platform as a way of promoting their items. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a mini black dress with long sleeves from Missguided. Mandi teamed the outfit with eye-catching snakeskin-print knee-high boots which gave her outfit a dash of color. She styled her dark shoulder-length hair down and leaned forward, resting both her elbows on a circular table. Mandi treated her fans to a discount code that will allow them to get a discount via the brand’s website.