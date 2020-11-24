Stassie Karanikolaou Smolders As She Poses Nude For Sultry Bathroom Snap: ‘Sruba Dub Dub In The Tub’

Stassie Karanikolaou sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week with a hot new photo that saw her showing some serious skin. The model flaunted her ample assets in the stunning share that hit her feed on Monday, November 23, and has earned nothing but love since going live.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner appeared to be enjoying some R&R with a relaxing bath when she snapped the sultry selfie. The image was a close-up, capturing Stassie from the chest-up as she sat in the porcelain tub that featured a set of silver knobs behind her. The bathroom was dimly lit, with the only light seeming to come from the flash of the camera. It spilled over the model, acting as a spotlight that illuminated her figure as she pursed her lips and shot the lens a smoldering stare.

Though Instagram has a strict no-nudity policy, Stassie apparently did not feel the need to cover up at all for the sizzling snap. She went completely nude, though bent her lean legs up to her chest in order to cover up what was necessary so the racy photo would not be flagged for violating any of the platform’s guidelines. Still, a scandalous amount of cleavage was left well on display, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene.

Her brunette locks were tied up in a messy up-do, ensuring that they would not get wet as she washed up. She left a bit of fringe out of the style that was parted in the middle of her forehead and fell perfectly to frame her face and striking features as she took the pic.

The tantalizing bathtub snap proved incredibly popular with Stassie massive online audience, racking up more than 821,000 likes within 13 hours of going live. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to further express their affection for the social media star.

“A serious but sexy looking woman,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful eyes,” remarked another fan.

“How are you SO hot,” a third follower quipped.

“The most beautiful girl on earth,” declared a fourth admirer.

While Stassie’s clothing-free look yesterday certainly proved popular, she recently dazzled her fans with a slightly more modest look. In a post shared earlier this month, the model likely sent pulses racing as she flaunted her killer physique in an iridescent lace corset and matching panties — an ensemble that has racked up more than 1 million likes to date.