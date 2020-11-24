NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Get Carmelo Anthony For Kyle Kuzma & Talen Horton-Tucker In Hypothetical Trade

Although Carmelo Anthony has just agreed to sign a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, a new trade idea suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers could acquire him for reserve forward Kyle Kuzma and incoming second-year wingman Talen Horton-Tucker.

As explained on Tuesday by NBA Analysis Network, Anthony’s friendship with Lakers superstar LeBron James has been well-documented through the years, though both men have yet to team up with each other in the league. The outlet speculated that the Lakers might try to swing a deal for Anthony, especially since that at this point in his long career, he should be “in search for a title ring” and a move to the defending champions would be a good way to potentially achieve this goal. It was also noted that Los Angeles has added several key pieces during the free agency period so far, including point guard Dennis Schroder and big man Montrezl Harrell, in hopes of improving an already formidable lineup.

According to the publication, the theoretical trade, which would send Kuzma and Horton-Tucker to Portland in exchange for Anthony, Nassir Little, and second-round picks in the 2022 and 2024 drafts, would have the Lakers giving up more assets than the Trail Blazers. NBA Analysis Network also pointed out that this is a transaction that the Lakers don’t necessarily need to make. However, the site stressed that Anthony could add even more experience to a veteran-centric lineup while coming in especially handy during postseason play.

“Los Angeles has shown that it will not accept just one championship during the James era. This is a team that wants to continue to improve to win multiple titles over the next few years.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

As for Kuzma and Horton-Tucker, the publication described them as two young players who have a potentially high ceiling. Kuzma’s three-point shooting skills and ability to run the floor were mentioned as two reasons why he could turn out to be a good fit in Portland, while Horton-Tucker could emerge as a more “productive” player than he was with the Lakers, where he was only given limited playing time.

Anthony is the latest player who has been mentioned this month as a possible acquisition for the Lakers as the 2020 offseason continues. Last week, The Inquisitr reported on a trade idea that would have allowed the team to acquire Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, and Quinn Cook — the latter of whom has since been released, per a tweet from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.