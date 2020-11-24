Katelyn Runck Spreads Her Legs & Flaunts Ample Cleavage While Posing In Malibu

Katelyn Runck smoldered in the most recent post added to her Instagram highlight reel. The November 24 update included two new images that saw her in a sexy outfit that did her nothing but favors.

The first photo in the set captured the model posed on a set of rocks. A geotag revealed that she was in Malibu, California, where it looked to be a beautiful day. She positioned herself on the edge of a rock, spreading her legs and striking a sexy pose for the camera. Katelyn rested both hands on her knees, tilting her head to the side and gazing into the camera with an alluring stare.

In the second photo in the set, Katelyn posed in the same spot, but the camera was panned out a little farther. The model wore a smile on her face and cocked her head. Katelyn rested each foot on a rock on the ground to balance her weight. She showed off her figure in a beach-chic outfit that perfectly suited her svelte frame.

Katelyn sported a teal cover-up that left little to the imagination. It had capped sleeves and a plunging neckline that offered a generous view of her bronze cleavage. The piece proceeded to flow over her figure, tying on the side of her midsection and showing off her tiny waist. She wore the bottom of the garment open, revealing a sexy pair of white bikini bottoms. Only a tease of the suit was visible, but her lean legs were in full view. Katelyn went barefoot for the photo op, to go along with the casual theme.

She styled her long, brunette locks with a deep side part, and it fell over her shoulders and back. She wore a white polish on her nails and toes, helping to further enhance her allover glow.

In her caption, Katelyn said that she wished for some sun because it was a little chilly when the image was snapped. Within minutes of the update being shared on her page, it’s earned the model hundreds of likes and dozens of comments. Some Instagrammers raved over her figure while a few more complimented her beauty.

“Gorgeous and beautifully done portrait,” one fan gushed, adding a trail of green hearts.

“I’ll give you some body heat if that would help dear,” another follower added.

“I searched all the history books. Then I researched mythology. It is written in the legends of the books that the Goddess of beauty will come to earth,” a third commented. “However, this is not a legend. Because the Goddess of beauty is on earth. Look at the mirror. You will see it too.”