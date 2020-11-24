Australian Hottie Madi Edwards Snaps Two Sultry Bedroom Selfies While Clad In Underwear

Madi Edwards is back in an intimates set, and her fans are loving the sight. The model took to her Instagram page on November 23 to share two racy photos of her in minimal attire.

The first image in the series saw the model posed slightly off-center in the frame. Madi stood in front of a bed decorated with crisp white linens and pillows to match. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Madi faced the camera, popping her hip to the side for the sexy pose. She had her lips parted and turned her head slightly to the side as she directed her gaze straight ahead. Madi tucked one arm in front of her body and held the other at her side to snap the sizzling shot.

She opted for a white ensemble which enhanced her allover glow. A tag in the post indicated that the skimpy apparel was from Lounge Underwear, and in her caption, she promoted a Black Friday sale. On her upper half, she sported a white bra which complemented her tanned skin. It had triangular cups and plunged low into her chest, revealing a generous peek of her ample bust. There was a thick logo band fitting snugly around her torso, appearing to enhance her cleavage even further. The garment also had thin straps, and her slender arms were on full display.

Madi teamed the look with a pair of matching bottoms. They had a thick, elastic logo band resting under her navel, leaving her toned abs on show. The high cut on the sides also showed off her shapely thighs. Madi styled her ombre-dyed locks with a center part, and her silky mane flowed effortlessly over one shoulder.

The second photo in the deck saw Madi rocking a similar set which was gray in color. She used the same bedroom as her backdrop.

In her caption, she asked fans to select which set they liked more. It has not taken long for her audience to show their love for the series of sultry shots, which have already racked up more than 20,000 likes and 170-plus comments. Some Instagrammers applauded her fit figure, while a few used emoji instead of words.

“BOTH as long as you’re the one wearing them,” one follower gushed.

“You sport both very well,” a second fan complimented, adding a series of flames.

“You look amazing in both. I like the grey,” another user wrote.

“Dude dat body is slammin,” a fourth devotee added with a few flames.