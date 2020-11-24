‘DWTS’ Fans Tweet They’ll Stop Watching The Show After Nev Schulman Was Passed Over For A Mirrorball

Viewers of Dancing with the Stars have taken to Twitter to threaten they will stop watching the show after Nev Schulman came in second place to Kaitlyn Bristowe in the finale of Season 29. The Catfish host, who danced alongside Jenna Johnson and performed consistently, was a runner up to the Bachelorette star, who won her first mirrorball alongside her professional partner, Artem Chigvinstev.

Fans were clearly in an uproar over the fact that Nev was not chosen a winner and as The Inquisitr recently reported, they believed that the wins of two back-to-back Bachelor stars were too coincidental.

They took to Twitter to vent their frustration over their favorite’s loss and created a hashtag called Nev was robbed, which trended after the show took its final bow.

“Kaitlyn was good, but Nev was robbed. I said what I said,” wrote a Twitter user as seen here.

A second fan posted a statement here that used a cartoon of Jerry mouse crying. Along with it, they added the following comment. “This is about to make me sound petty but Nev was robbed and I will never watch DWTS again.”

“At this point, DWTS can get rid of fan voting cause Nev was 1000% robbed,” remarked a third Twitter user as seen here.

Eric McCandless / ABC

“I’m happy for Artem, he is fantastic. However, Nev was robbed. ABC likes to keep it in the family I guess,” tweeted a fourth follower here, who alluded to the fact that The Bachelorette airs on the same network as DWTS.

A fourth fan commented here that they were upset with the finale as they felt that the Catfish host was consistently better than Kaitlyn and was just hands-down the better dancer.

Even former contestants on the series had something to say about the surprising twist.

Karamo Brown, who appeared on Season 28 and danced with Nev’s partner Jenna, tweeted that he could not believe it and that something needed to change in the voting.

The duo repeated their Paso Doble to “Black Swan Swan Lake” by District 78 for their first dance of the episode. Following that, they did a Freestyle to the song “Singin’ in the Rain,” also by District 78. The performance showed off Nev’s ballroom skills and was filled with content, and it concluded with an exciting, rain-soaked ending. The duo danced in-sync during both performances and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli awarded them two perfect scores as a result.

Jenna, who choreographed both routines, credited her partnership with the television personality for rekindling her love for dance. “Unfortunately, for a few years, I kind of felt like I lost my light and love for dance. I feel like this season, Nev kind of brought that back in me and reignited that. So, it’s been a big, big blessing,” she said during the finale as reported by Pop Culture.