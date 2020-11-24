Charly Jordan Bares Buns In Thong Panties While Posing In A Kitchen

Charly Jordan spiced things up on Monday, November 23, when she treated her 3.8 million Instagram followers to a series of smoldering snapshots. They featured the Instagram model sporting a pair of barely there bottoms that bared her bodacious booty and her fans were quick to show their delight.

The slideshow featured Jordan striking different poses in an elegant kitchen. In the first, she was photographed from the right as she angled her derriere toward the lens. She tilted her head back while turning it to face the camera, flashing a wide smile at the viewer. Her front leg was bent as she arched her back, making her backside pop.

Jordan left little to the imagination in a pair of yellow underwear bottoms. The panties had thin, ruched sides and a minuscule triangle on the back that bared her tight buns. On her torso, she rocked a light-washed denim jacket with distressed details all throughout, adding an edgy vibe to her ensemble.

She wore her blond hair parted in the middle and in styled in long strands that hung down her back.

In the caption, Jordan wished her followers a happy day and shared that she is staying in town over the Thanksgiving holiday. She also revealed that the shoot was taken in photographer’s Trung Nguyen’s “famous kitchen.”

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 487,000 likes and upwards of 1,500 comments, proving her fans were all over the pictures. They flocked to the comments section to rave about Jordan’s killer figure and express their admiration for her.

“I’m gonna eat my bodyweight in mashed potatoes. Fav photographer + fav model,” one of her fans raved.

“These are [several fire emoji] love that jacket too!!” replied another user.

“When your body is a work of art you post anything you want babe And just remind that man in Your life that he’s a luckiest man on the planet,” a third one chimed in.

“Damn @charlyjordan! Do you usually wear this kind of stuff around the kitchen?!?!?!” added a fourth admirer, pairing the message with a string of fire emoji.

Jordan recently partnered up with fitness celebrity Jen Selter to film a workout video, as The Inquisitr has reported. Jordan included a few snapshots in the same slideshow as well, which captured both stunner sitting on a railing on a balcony that overlooked a gorgeous countryside landscape. They both had on bright red sets, including high-rise leggings with thick waistband that showcased their slender waists. Their sports bra were slightly different. Jordan’s featured thin straps, while Selter’s boasted a zip-up front.