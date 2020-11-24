Alexa Collins Strips Down To Her Underwear For Sultry New Update: ‘Don’t Miss Out’

Alexa Collins went scantily clad and showed off her phenomenal figure in a steamy two-photo update shared to Instagram Tuesday, November 24. The Florida-based model stripped down to her undies, rocking a white two-piece set from Lounge Underwear that gave her eager audience an eyeful of her sizzling curves.

The outfit included a cozy bra with a plummeting neckline that flaunted Alexa’s busty cleavage. The item had long cups that extended just below her shoulders, offering plenty of support along with a wide underband that stretched comfortably above her abs. Meanwhile, the super low-cut design left much her bosom on display, turning her perky chest into a focal point.

The ensemble was complete with skimpy bottoms that had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs due to their incredible high cut. Just like the top, the revealing number sported a wide band, which was inscribed with the brand name in contrasting black lettering. The sides came up above her hip bones, accentuating her waist and hourglass frame, while the scooped waistline fell far past her belly button, showcasing her toned tummy and midriff.

The blond bombshell kept her accessories simple, wearing small hoop earrings and an understated ring that added just the right amount of bling. She topped off the hot look with a chic hairstyle, showing off her golden tresses elegantly coiffed in voluminous waves. Her hair was swept to the side and tumbled over her shoulder, adding to her sultry vibe. Her nails appeared to feature a discrete nude-toned manicure.

Alexa displayed her fit figure while standing next to a door frame. The photos offered little variation in terms of pose, in the sense that they both captured her from the front, cutting off at the mid-thigh and keeping the focus on her chiseled core.

The 25-year-old cocked her hip and put one leg in front of the other, tucking one finger underneath the side strap of her bottoms as she stared at the camera with an intense, alluring stare. A swipe to the next slide saw her smiling from ear to ear and seemingly tugging at her undies with both hands. The nearly all-white décor complemented her scanty duds, giving prominence to her flawless tan. A gossamer curtain draped over a portion of the background, teasing a glimpse of a photoshoot studio.

Alexa made her caption all about the Lounge Underwear Black Friday sale, urging her fans to get in on the action. She added three white hearts that seemed to mirror the color of her attire, leading many of her followers to fill the comments section with similar emoji.

The double update immediately attracted the attention of her online admirers, who waisted no time in gushing over her “magnificent beauty” and seductive appearance.

“It’s hard to find a more beautiful woman,” said one person.

“You are gorgeous Alexa,” assured another fan.

“My heart just got melted,” quipped a third Instagrammer.

“What a fantastic figure,” chimed in a fourth follower.