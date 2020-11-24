Megan Thee Stallion Accepts American Music Award In Tiny Yellow Dress With Crystallized Straps

Megan Thee Stallion was one of the many high-profile stars that made an impact at this year’s American Music Awards. The chart-topping rapper took home a trophy and made sure she looked good while accepting the award. On Instagram, the four-photo upload showcased her outfit from various angles.

The “Girls in the Hood” hitmaker stunned in a short yellow dress that featured crystallized straps and cups. The tiny number fell above her upper thigh and was relatively low-cut, displaying her decolletage. Megan accessorized herself with numerous rings, a watch, and small stud earrings. She scraped back her long, wavy dark locks off her face and rocked pointy acrylic nails. Megan teamed her look with black strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes.

In the first shot, the songstress was captured flashing a huge smile on stage while standing next to her award, looking very happy to be at the ceremony.

In the next slide, Megan radiated beauty while she entered the room after being announced as a winner. Her shiny legs looked phenomenal while her dress dazzled in the light.

In the third frame, Megan was snapped while giving her acceptance speech. As seen on ABC’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here, she won Favorite Song – Rap / Hip-Hop for “WAP,” her sex-positive collaboration with Cardi B.

In the fourth and final frame, the 25-year-old gave fans a view from behind and attached a snapshot of herself leaving the stage while holding her trophy.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 2.2 million likes and over 12,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 17.3 million followers.

“Why are you so pretttyyyyyy,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You are literally glowing from the inside out. congratulations,” another person shared.

“I love that dress. You look amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“Congratulations! You ladies are phenomenal. Thank you for being yourselves and f*cking awesome!” a fourth admirer commented.

According to E! Online, Cardi made history and became the first artist in history to win Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category at the American Music Awards twice.

On the night, Megan performed her latest single, “Body,” taken from her debut album, Good News. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a semi-sheer black bodysuit with long sleeves and sparkly sequins. Megan danced around in matching shimmery sneakers, which made it easier for her to move in. She sported her hair down and kept the accessories to a bare minimum.