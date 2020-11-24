WWE Rumors: Top ‘Raw’ Star Might Be Turning Heel Ahead Of Big Match At ‘TLC’

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman did something uncharacteristic given his erstwhile status as a babyface, attacking on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce because he took exception to the official’s use of the expression “last but not least,” as recapped by Cageside Seats. That might explain the new rumors suggesting that the “Monster Among Men” might be turning heel once again ahead of his rumored WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at the TLC pay-per-view.

As cited by Ringside News on Tuesday, Dave Meltzer said on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Strowman is “very likely” getting transformed back into a villain, considering that McIntyre has been booked as a face for the past several months and for the entirety of his two reigns as WWE Champion.

A separate Ringside News story also cited Meltzer’s comments from the same episode, where he seemed to hint that McIntyre’s supposed title defense against Strowman is the only match that has been planned for TLC, which will take place on Sunday, December 20.

“One of the things I was told as of this afternoon was that there’s nothing definitive for TLC coming up, but you would think they have a card and they’ll start building the card. I was told they have no card except for Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.”

Based on what happened on this week’s Raw, Strowman is not yet in a position to contend for the WWE title. In a series of elimination matches, Riddle pinned Sheamus, Keith Lee won over Bobby Lashley by disqualification, and AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton, with the winners moving on to a Triple Threat Match next Monday to determine who gets to face McIntyre. Strowman, meanwhile, was sent home by Pearce, who said in an interview that if it was up to him, he’d fire the super-heavyweight for his villainous actions earlier in the night.

After spending most of the year as a good guy, Strowman turned heel during his feud against Bray Wyatt, back when both men were still part of the Friday Night SmackDown roster. Shortly before this month’s Survivor Series, the former Universal titleholder quietly switched to a babyface alignment, with Ringside News noting that this might have been to establish the tension between him and Styles. But if his actions on Raw and Meltzer’s latest rumors are any indication, it looks like the big man might be making two turns in just a few weeks’ time as he prepares to enter his next big feud.