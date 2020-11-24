NBA Rumors: Heat Could Form Big Three Of James Harden, Jimmy Butler, And Bam Adebayo In 2020-21 Season

Despite having Jimmy Butler as the only legitimate superstar on their roster, the Miami Heat managed to establish an impressive performance last season when they made their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 2014. However, the outcome of the 2019-20 season showed that the Heat obviously need more star power around Butler and Bam Adebayo in order to have a realistic chance of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year. The 2020 free agency may not be as star-studded as the previous offseason, but there are plenty of big names who are currently available on the trade market for Miami, including All-Star shooting guard James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network named the Heat as one of the “dark-horse trade suitors” for Harden this fall. The Heat may currently have their eyes on Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo but if he signs the massive contract extension this fall, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pat Riley decides to go after “The Beard” and form their own “Big Three” with Butler and Adebayo in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“Going out and trading for James Harden not only changes this franchise, but solidifies themselves as the team to beat in the NBA. Goran Dragic is not the long-term answer at point guard for the Heat and Bam Adebayo is not a high-level scorer like other bigs in the NBA, leaving Jimmy Butler as the ‘go-to’ guy for the Heat once again. Bringing in James Harden as a one-two punch with Butler would be dangerous for NBA teams because of the pieces around them.”

The successful acquisition of Harden would dramatically change the Heat’s fate next year. Harden would tremendously improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, an incredible playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Harden would give them someone who could step up and take charge of the offense in crucial situations when the opposing team’s defense is focused on Butler. if they find the perfect chemistry, the “Big Three” of Harden, Butler, and Adebayo would undoubtedly strengthen the Heat’s chances of beating the reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers and other powerhouse teams in a best-of-seven series.

Bringing a player of Harden’s caliber to South Beach would definitely require the Heat to pay the Rockets the king’s ransom. In the potential deal involving “The Beard,” the Rockets are expected to demand a package that includes Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and Kendrick Nunn, together with multiple future first-round picks.