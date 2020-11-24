Nelly Brought Hip-Hop To The Ballroom With A Performance Of His Greatest Hits On The ‘DWTS’ Finale

Nelly brought hip-hop to the ballroom with a performance of his greatest hits during the finale of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. The rapper thrilled both his fans and fellow competitors with a medley of songs that included “Ride Wit Me,” “Lil Bit” (his new song with Florida Georgia Line), and “Hot in Herre,” while his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, danced with her husband, Pasha Pashkov.

The performance was seen just before the announcement of the results of Season 29, where Nelly placed third. His fellow celebrity performers also learned their rankings. One Day at Time star Justina Machado and Sasha Farber placed fourth, Catfish star Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson came in second place, and Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev won the competition.

In an Instagram post, the show shared a photograph of Nelly’s performance to the delight of his dedicated fans.

“Nelly that was amazing! You won in my eyes,” wrote one fan.

“His live songs were the best part of the entire night, loved the throwback tunes,” penned a second viewer.

“This was soooooo good. I was dancing in my living room,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“YESSSSS I love you Nelly,” remarked a fourth fan.

The rapper’s mini concert came after he performed two routines in a spectacular end to his ballroom journey as part of the celebrity cast of Season 29.

First, he and Daniella performed a Samba to the DeBarge song “Rhythm of the Night.” He was applauded by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli for his obvious enthusiasm for performing and the transformation that occurred within him throughout the past 10 weeks. For his efforts, he received 27 out of 30 total judges points. He was the only performer that did not earn 10s across the board for his first dance.

Nelly later returned to the floor to perform a Freestyle. He and Daniella danced a routine to a mash-up of the songs “Hypnotize” by Notorious B.I.G. and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” Nelly’s routine honored the contributions he has made to the music industry. This included a display of gold records around him as he sat on a gold throne and looked gorgeous in tailored pants and a vest, with a black tie atop a white dress shirt. On his head, he wore a fedora. He would later strip off his shirt and vest to reveal a white tank top that was paired with suspenders, which earned the couple a perfect 30.