Nastia Liukin Lifts Leg In Black Spandex Bodysuit During Yoga Workout

Nastia Liukin reminded her fans just how flexible she is by flaunting her impressive yoga skills in her latest Instagram upload. The Olympic gymnast showed off her athletic body in front of the camera as she got some exercise in.

Nastia — who boasts 5 Olympic gold medals — looked graceful and elegant as she lifted one of her legs up high in the air behind her. She had her back arched and one hand pulled back to grab her foot. The other hand was stretched out in front of her.

The move may have seemed impressive to most, but her adorable dog didn’t seem to be amused. He sat next to her on the floor and looked back at the camera as Nastia showed off her skills in a black spandex bodysuit.

The garment featured thin straps to showcase her muscular arms and shoulders. It included an open back to flaunt even more skin, as it wrapped snugly around her petite waist. Her round booty and long, lean legs were also highlighted in the outfit.

Nastia looked to accessorize the style with a small pair of earrings and a set of white sneakers. She also added a black hair tie to match her body-hugging ensemble.

She wore her long, blond hair slicked back off of her forehead. The strands were tied into a tight bun at the back of her head. In the background of the shot, a brown yoga mat and a wooden accent table could be seen.

In the caption of the post, the athlete talked about the importance of ditching disposable water bottles and bags, and encouraged her fans to opt for reusable bottles and containers instead.

Nastia’s over 1 million followers were quick to show their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,300 times within the first 18 hours after it was uploaded to her account. Her supporters also left nearly 60 messages during that time.

“Love this pic, and we stopped buying plastic bags last year and stick to reusable containers! And I always have a swell bottle with me,” one follower stated.

“Just like a ballerina, supreme form Nastia!!!” another gushed.

“The most beautiful woman,” a third user wrote.

“Great picture of a very beautiful lady!!!” a fourth comment read.

Nastia may be known for her sporty side, but she’s also become quite the fashion icon on social media.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the gymnast has thrilled fans when her outfit choices, including a recent pic where she rocked a sexy red dress. To date, that post has garnered more than 21,000 likes and over 260 comments.