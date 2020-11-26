Is McDonald’s Open On Thanksgiving 2020?

While Thanksgiving in 2020 is unlikely to share the tradition of previous years, it will still see Americans celebrate family and the traditional foods that include turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, albeit a little farther away than usual. However, for those not interested in spending hours cooking or just not caught up in the spirit of the holiday, another American institution stands as an alternative. McDonald’s once again is open for Thanksgiving for those who prefer a Big Mac to turkey for their big meal, as reported by Country Living.

However, while the vast majority of McDonald’s locations will be open for the holiday, that doesn’t exactly mean things will be operating as usual. Given the 95 percent of the stores are operated and owned independently, business hours will vary depending on the location. It’s the same structure that causes some McDonald’s to be open 24 hours, while other locations only have a 24-hour drive-thru or completely different hours. While stores are typically open, the holiday is likely to have some impact on hours or services, but that is not uniform. For those planning to dine or takeout from their local store, it is recommended that they confirm its hours by calling ahead. You can find the contact information for McDonald’s locations in your area by using the store locator service on the restaurant’s official website.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

So while a home cooked meal may be the traditional center of Thanksgiving, that doesn’t mean it will be the only thing you eat. Whether you are hosting a responsible gathering and need to fuel your way through the preparation and clean up, or things go wrong and you need a last-minute replacement, your local McDonald’s will more than likely be there for you to provide a coffee, apple pie or light lunch.

While it stands as an alternative to the Thanksgiving meal, that doesn’t mean the restaurant and its local franchisees don’t understand the importance of having a fresh turkey at the house. WOBM in New Jersey reported that local McDonald’s owners and operators have worked together to donate 2,000 turkeys to Fulfill and The Community FoodBank of New Jersey in an effort to give families a chance at normalcy during a year filled with unprecedented challenges.

“As this year was especially difficult for families in our community, these donations are more needed and appreciated than ever. We look forward to continuing to work together to make a positive impact in the community… We are thankful for the incredible support and donations we receive from local McDonald’s owner/operators,” said Carlos Rodriguez, President & CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.