Megan Thee Stallion Performs In Sheer Cut-Out Sparkly Bodysuit At 2020 American Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion was one of the many high-profile names that made an appearance at this year’s American Music Awards. The rapper is one of the hottest names in the game right now and is no stranger to making headlines for her talent. She took to Instagram to show off one of the outfits she wore at the ceremony that was very eye-catching.

The “Girls in the Hood” hitmaker stunned in a semi-sheer black bodysuit that showed off her incredible physique. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage, legs, and midriff. The garment featured what appeared to be sparkly sequins all over that dazzled in the light. The long-sleeved attire was paired with matching shimmery sneakers, which made it easier for her to move in. Megan rocked long acrylic nails and styled her long, wavy dark locks scraped back and off her face. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore small stud earrings.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was captured performing on stage with the microphone held to her mouth. Megan raised her other hand above her head and looked fixated at something in front of her.

In the next slide, she was captured from head-to-toe on top of a platform while in the fourth frame, the chart-topping star was in the middle of performing some choreography by a staircase.

In the seventh and final pic, Megan was snapped in front of a circular seat that delivered her to the stage.

In the tags, she credited designer Fear of God.

For her caption, she informed fans that her single “Body” had entered the Top 10 iTunes chart. The song is taken from her debut studio album, Good News.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 785,000 likes and over 3,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 17.3 million followers.

“You really snapped,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“I love u sm and so proud of u,” another person shared.

“Megan you literally BODIED, see what I did there,” remarked a third fan.

“That last picture is everything,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous black heart emoji.

According to Pitchfork, Megan performed her latest single “Body” with female dancers.

Last week, the songstress announced the launch of her clothing range with Fashion Nova. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Megan went shirtless for the occasion while modeling blue-and-white high-waisted patch jeans with white strappy heels.