Hilary Duff Pulls Down Bed Sheets To Reveal Lacy Underwear While ‘Alone In The Basement’

Pregnant Hilary stunned in a new selfie.

Hilary Duff gave a peek at her lacy underwear and her growing baby bump in a picture posted to her Instagram story this week. The actress and singer shared a pregnancy update on November 23, in which she pulled down her bedsheets to give her 16 million followers a look at her bare bump while self-isolating.

The snap, which can be seen via Daily Mail, was a selfie as the former Lizzie McGuire star lay on her left side in bed.

She pushed the white sheets down to cover her legs but revealed her top half as she appeared to be next to a pregnancy pillow and a phone cable. Her bump was highlighted in between her cream, lacy underwear, which sat well below her navel, and a white top she rolled up to just underneath her chest.

Hilary captioned the photo to let fans know that she was still quarantining away from her family after being “exposed” to coronavirus but was enjoying the company of her unborn child.

“This little mystery bebe thumper helping me not feel so alone in the basement,” she wrote, seemingly confirming that she and her husband Matthew Koma are yet to find out the baby’s sex. The photo appeared to have been cropped and was placed on a beige background.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Hilary is currently staying away from Matthew and her two children, 8-year-old son Luca (who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie) and 2-year-old daughter Banks, after she confirmed over the weekend that she had been “exposed” to COVID-19.

She shared a photo of herself looking glum via her Instagram story on November 21 and confirmed she was on her second day of self-isolation.

“Exposed to Covid. Quarantine day 2. Fml,” she wrote, per The Independent. According to NHS, Hilary’s self-isolation could last for 14 days.

Hilary didn’t reveal where or when she was around the virus or if she’d been tested, though the “Why Not” singer has been spotted out in New York City multiple times recently where she’s been filming Season 7 of her TV Land series Younger.

Earlier this month, she wowed in candid paparazzi shots that showed her making her way to her car from the set as she flaunted her pregnancy curves in leather pants and a plunging blouse.

Hilary and Matthew confirmed they’re expecting their second child together in October when the former posted a video to Instagram that showed her husband rubbing her belly.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me…,” she captioned the upload.