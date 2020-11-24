Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Scandalous Silk Gown For Sexy Instagram Update

Brunette bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby thrilled her 758,000 Instagram followers with one of her recent shares, a video in which she rocked several scandalous gowns that showcased her flawless figure to perfection. The clip was filmed in a luxurious-looking space with sky-high ceilings and plenty of decor details visible in the background. A circular table was positioned in the middle of the space, and Kelsie strutted past it in her red hot outfit.

The looks she wore came from the retailer Moda Glam Boutique, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption so her followers would know where to get the ensembles.

She started off in a slinky red gown that showed off her physique to perfection. The look had a cowl neckline that showcased a hint of cleavage, and thin straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms exposed. The material draped over her upper body, and the lower portion of the gown cascaded to the ground. The skirt reached all the way to the ground, although there was a scandalously high slit on one side that left nearly her entire thigh exposed on one side.

Kelsie paired the garment with metallic strappy heels, and also had in a pair of earrings. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls and she strutted towards the camera with serious attitude.

After striking a few poses and gazing seductively at the camera, Kelsie’s ensemble changed and she was in an identical gown, although in a mint green hue that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.

She finished off the video with a different look, and showcased her bombshell body in a pale pink cocktail dress with sculpted cups that displayed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The silky fabric clung to every inch of her hourglass shape, stretching over her hips and thighs, and the hem settled right at her knee. However, the pink look also had a slit up one side that left even more of her sculpted stems on display.

She finished the look with statement earrings and pointed-toe pumps, and stood in a doorway, flaunting her curves. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 4,200 likes as well as 206 comments within 20 hours.

“Insane,” one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

“Gorgeous babe,” another chimed in.

“Ten out of ten in my books,” a third fan commented.

“Absolutely flawless! Love!” yet another added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie shared a sultry snap in which she rocked a silky lingerie set while spreading her legs in bed. She captured a selfie with her cell phone as she posed seductively for the snap.