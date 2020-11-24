Kindly Myers Straddles A Bike Seat In A Cheeky Bikini While Vacationing In Cancun

Kindly Myers wowed her audience with the latest addition to her Instagram feed. The photo captured the model rocking a minuscule bikini as she enjoyed some fun in the sun on November 23.

The shot was snapped from behind Kindly, with a geotag in the update indicating that she was in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The area in front of her was blurred, but a sliver of ocean water and a few trees were able to be distinguished. Kindly straddled the back of a bike seat, placing both hands on the bars in front of her. She looked over her shoulder with a smile, popping her booty back to highlight her curves.

She opted for a skimpy bikini which did her bombshell body nothing but favors. The top of the suit was a halter style with a thin set of strings tied behind her neck, leaving her toned arms and shoulders on display for her audience to admire. Another set of straps was worn a few inches below her shoulder blades. The swimwear was decorated with an animal-print pattern, giving the look a sexy vibe. Only a tease of the front of the top could be seen, and it revealed a peek of sideboob.

The Playboy model added a pair of skimpy bottoms. Only a small patch of triangular fabric covered the middle of her pert derriere, leaving her bodacious backside and shapely thighs in full view. The funky garment had three sections on the back, including strips in gold, red, and animal print. Its thin, string sides stretched tightly over her hips, highlighting her slim waist and midsection.

Kindly wore her long, blond locks with a deep side part and her hair spilled over one shoulder. She added a pair of dainty earrings to the skin-baring look, providing just the right amount of bling. In her caption, Kindly included an inspirational quote about success and made sure to tag her photographer and glam squad.

As of this writing, the update has been live for a matter of minutes, but it’s earned thousands of likes and dozens of comments.

“You you are so gorgeous honey as always you so Gorgeous as always honey,” one follower raved, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Mega beautiful hotness divine,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful baby doll,” a third user wrote with the addition of a few flames.

“Just wonderful y beautiful,” one more person complimented.