Kylie Jenner Sets Instagram On Fire In A Silver Velour Monokini

Kylie Jenner tried to break the internet with her most recent social media share on Monday night. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star set Instagram on fire when she put all of her enviable curves on full display.

In the sexy shots, Kylie made a case for herself to be deemed the hottest member of the KarJenner family as she sported a silver velour monokini.

The bathing suit hugged the makeup mogul in all the right places, showing off her toned arms and shoulders in the thin straps. The plunging neckline also showcased her abundant cleavage, but it didn’t stop there. The top gave fans a peek at some underboob as well.

There was a daring cutout in the midsection of the swimwear, which allowed a look at Kylie’s flat tummy and impressive abs. The sides of the garment were cut very high over her voluptuous hips, as she showed just a hint of her muscular thighs in the pics.

As if the look wasn’t steamy enough, Kylie added some bling with her accessories. The mother-of-one rocked a gold necklace, as well as a matching chain around her tiny waist to complete the style.

In the first photo, Kylie stood in front of a large window. She pushed her hip out and tilted her head. One of her arms was extended out in front of her, while the other came up to rest near her head. In the second pic, she soaked up some sun while wearing a sultry expression on her face.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Kylie’s over 201 million followers fell in love with the post and didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation. The photos raked in more than 7.6 million likes within the first 15 hours after they were shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 27,000 comments during that time.

“Super queen,” one follower declared.

“SHE’S THE MOMENT,” another wrote.

“Seriously a gorgeous queen,” a third comment read.

“So beautiful,” a fourth user gushed.

Kylie is no stranger to showing off her hourglass figure in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking skimpy ensembles that draw the attention of her followers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie recently dropped jaws when she dressed up like a sexy Grinch to promote her brand-new makeup product launch. To date, that post has racked up more than 4.7 million likes and over 23,000 comments.