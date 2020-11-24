Tahlia Hall Snaps A Selfie In A Tiny Bikini On Instagram: ‘Birthday Week’

Tahlia Hall wowed her fans on Tuesday, November 24, with a sexy new Instagram update. The Australian influencer rocked an ultra-revealing bikini set that showcased her enviable curves as she posed outdoors for a mirror selfie.

In the new post, Tahlia was seen enjoying the warm weather, dressed in scanty swimwear. She posed in front of a mirror and sat on the floor with her legs propped to the side. The bombshell leaned to her right and placed her right hand on the flat surface to support her body. She was holding a camera with her left hand, angling the optical instrument in front of her shoulder.

The blue sky and several palm trees were seen behind her. A tiny glimpse of the swimming pool was also evident in the background.

Tahlia sported a skimpy bikini top. The triangle cups were cut so small, they failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. The edges were lined with lace, and an extra fabric was attached to the base, which contained floral embroidery. The plunging neckline allowed her to expose much of her décolletage, and the snug fit of the garment made her cleavage look prominent. The tiny straps were tied over her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The waistband sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her groin area. The scanty thong also featured high leg cuts that helped highlight her curvy hips, as well as her thighs. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her toned midsection, particularly her flat stomach. Like the top, the swimwear had an extra layer of fabric attached to its waistband.

Tahlia did a center part and tied her blond locks, keeping most of her hair away from her body. She left a few tendrils of her bangs down, which framed her face. Her nails were long and painted in a French tip style.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her birthday and added two emoji at the end of the post.

The brand-new social media share earned more than 9,900 likes and upward of 120 comments in just under a day of going live on the popular photo-sharing app. Some of her eager online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display, while countless others were speechless and opted to use a trail of emoji.

“You are incredibly beautiful! Happy birthday in advance,” a fan commented.

“Your beauty makes me crazy here. Wow! May you have a blast on your special day,” wrote another admirer.