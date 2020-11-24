Ciara Turns Up The Heat In Low-Cut Red Gown With Latex Thigh-High Boots For AMAs Look

Ciara was one of the many high-profile stars who made an appearance at this year’s American Music Awards. The singer took to Instagram to show off her eye-catching look and it definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Like a Boy” hitmaker stunned in a red gown that featured black detailing. The item of clothing featured long loose-fitted sleeves and was very low-cut, displaying her decolletage. The garment had a thigh-high slit, which helped expose her legs. Ciara teamed the look with black latex thigh-high boots that gave her some extra height. She accessorized herself with necklaces, rings, and hoop earrings. Ciara styled her hair in cornrows and left her baby hairs to rest on her forehead. She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of polish.

The 35-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ciara was captured in front of a dark backdrop fairly close-up. The singer rested her arms beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle pout while her locks draped over her shoulder.

In the next slide, Ciara appeared to have been snapped outdoors side-on. The bottom of her dress had blown up behind her, making the photo look really dynamic.

In the third frame, the Grammy Award winner wrapped her leg around the corner of a white wall and stared at the camera with a fierce expression.

In a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, Ciara credited her hairstylist Kiyah Wright, photographer Blair Caldwell, makeup artist Yolonda Frederick, fashion stylist Maeve Reilly, and designer Balmain for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 458,000 likes and over 4,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 26.6 million followers.

“Beautiful Queen that’s what you are,” one user wrote.

“Omg red looks sooo good on you!!” another person shared.

“Wow a living ANGEL! The baddest in the game still!” remarked a third fan.

“You were looking fire last night!!!!!! Love the outfit,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to the Daily Mail, Ciara presented the first award at the ceremony. The songstress handed out the trophy for Favorite Album – Soul & R&B, which went to The Weeknd for After Hours. The “Can’t Feel My Face” entertainer beat out his competition Summer Walker and Doja Cat and ended up winning a total of three awards on the night, per NME.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ciara dressed up as many music icons this year for Halloween. For one of them, she and her husband, Russell Wilson, replicated the look Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes wore in their “What’s It Gonna Be?!” video.