Demi Moore’s Daughter, Tallulah Willis, Rocks An Itty-Bitty Orange Bikini While Balancing A Dog On Her Head

Tallulah Willis proved that she got it from her mama in the most recent update shared to her Instagram feed. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis shared a bikini-clad snap on November 24, and it’s getting noticed for plenty of reasons.

The photo captured Willis posed outdoors on what looked to be a beautiful afternoon. She stood on a sandy beach, and there was a vast body of water at her back. The day called for an abundance of sunshine and ample amounts came spilling over her fit figure. The bombshell faced her chest toward the camera, turning her hips at a slight angle. She tipped one toe on the ground and gazed into the camera with a slight smile. Willis raised both arms toward the sky, playfully balancing a pooch on the top of her head. In the caption, she cleverly wrote that she was “curating pictures” for her future children to post on “Mother’s Day 2035.”

Willis flaunted her incredible figure in a vibrant orange bikini that enhanced her allover glow. On her upper half, she rocked a barely there bandeau-style top that fell midway down her chest, exposing a great view of cleavage for her adoring audience. The sexy, beachside look also showcased her toned arms and shoulders, both of which were perfectly bronze.

She added a pair of bottoms that matched the same color and style as her top. The front rode low, hitting a few inches below her navel and highlighting her flat tummy. It had a set of thin sides that were worn high on her hips, accentuating her tiny frame. The high-rise design also showed off her slender stems.

She pulled her hair back out of her face, presumably in a ponytail. Willis shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of chic, black glasses and added a thick gold bracelet to her right wrist.

In less than 24 hours of the update going live, it has amassed more than 5,300 likes and over 50 comments. Many Instagrammers were quick to point out the resemblance to her famous mother, while a few more complimented her dog.

“Brilliant! Planner extraordinaire!! You look great,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Cowboy looks like such a bro in this pic!!!” another fan wrote, referencing her pooch.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and happy and confident,” a third exclaimed with the addition of a few flames.

“I literally look through all of my mom’s younger most ‘babe’ years for her Mother’s Day tribute,” one more added.