Kelly Clarkson Shows Skin In Cut-Out Dress With Metal Over Her Chest: ‘It’s Knockouts Time!’

Kelly wowed in a very unique look.

Kelly Clarkson showed some skin on Instagram this week as she posed in the daring black and white dress she wore during the Knockout rounds of The Voice, which aired last night (November 23) on NBC. The star flashed a big smile while sitting in her red spinning chair, giving fans a better look at the unique outfit which revealed skin on her upper torso.

The two-tone ensemble featured two pieces of material over her chest which were connected by a very large metal ring. Inside it was a turquoise and black marble-style circle a few centimeters smaller to create a round border, showing her bare skin behind it.

Much of her décolletage was also exposed as the metal ring was attached to a solid, chunky piece encircling her neck.

Kelly’s ensemble featured short, floaty sleeves in opposing colors over both shoulders, creating a square neck look, with a triangular cutout below her chest. The slightly ruched material sat high on her waist to accentuate her trim middle as she sat with her hands on her lap.

The mom of two wore her shoulder-length blond locks with dark roots in glamorous waves and with a dramatic side part. She accessorized with thick hoop earrings.

Plenty of fans loved the bold ensemble and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

“Kelly!!! This dress is stunning! Where did you get it?!” one person asked with a crying face.

“I love this dress! Go Team Kelly!” a second admirer wrote with a fire emoji.

“Omg that outfit,” a third user commented with a red heart and heart eye face.

“Absolutely beautiful, can’t wait to watch it. I love you always Kelly,” a fourth fan wrote.

Kelly’s latest upload has received over 34,800 likes and more than 330 comments. She urged fans to tune in to the latest episode of The Voice Season 19 in the caption as she got her 5 million followers excited for the Knockout rounds. She added the hashtags “#TheVoice” and “#TeamKelly.”

Kelly’s showed off plenty of fashionable looks on the singing competition and her eponymous talk show recently.

She stunned in a plunging blue and white paisley-print outfit with a full skirt and wide-looped buttons down her chest earlier this month, which also got viewers’ attention. The “Behind These Hazel Eyes” hitmaker kept things light and fun while playing a game with Mary Poppins star Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma Andrews, via a video call interview for The Kelly Clarkson Show.