Abby Dowse Bends Over & Displays Sizzling Booty While Wearing Cheeky PJ Shorts

Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her Instagram followers with a booty-centered upload Monday afternoon, showing off her toned posterior in a revealing pajama set that included cheeky shorts. The 31-year-old model flashed her peachy buns while bending over the couch, sending temperatures soaring on her page with her sizzling curves.

The blond beauty posed with one knee raised, flaunting her sexy pins and voluptuous thighs as well as giving her audience an eyeful of her rounded posterior. Abby leaned both hands on the cushioned sofa and arched her back, looking over her shoulder at the camera with a smoldering gaze. She was barefoot, teasing a glimpse of her heel as she lifted up her shin.

Her pink bottoms hugged her lower body, accentuating her trim waist and the swell of her backside. Numerous red-and-white hearts decorated the snug fabric, calling even more attention to her curves. The high-rise number sported a white waistband that emphasized her lean figure, which was inscribed with the word “Love” written in black letters all across. The PJs were complete with a ribbed, white tank top, which Abby pulled up to show off her taut midriff, knotting it just below her chest.

The stunner was snapped next to a sunlit window, which flooded the room with plenty of natural light. The sun’s rays shone on her back while the rest of her body was engulfed in shade, putting extra emphasis on the seductive pose. Her platinum-blond tresses framed her face, accentuating her gorgeous features and tumbling over her bosom in wavy curls.

The all-white décor beautifully harmonized with her outfit, and consisted of linen furnishings and a pleated curtain that was pulled to the side. Slender trees could be seen outside the window, letting plenty of sunshine pass through their sparse canopies.

Abby captioned her post with a heart emoji that appeared to mirror the print on her shorts. She credited Fashion Nova for the eye-catching PJs, labeling the set as the “cutest.”

Followers appeared to agree, taking to the comments section in large numbers to compliment the hot look and Abby’s curvaceous physique. Among the people who left gushing messages under the post were plenty of fellow models and influencers, including Laura Amy, Lauren Dascalo, Chrysten Zenoni, Rosa Bay, and Carey Carter.

“You are spectacularly beautiful,” raved one Instagrammer, further expressing their adoration with an assortment of loving emoji.

“Bootyful abby you look absolutely amazing as always so juicyyyy,” chimed in another fan.

“The pj’s are cute but the woman makes it happen,” remarked a third person.

“KILLING IT BABE,” a fourth follower wrote in all caps.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, that was not Abby’s only post for the day. Hours prior, the smokeshow took to the platform to share a mirror selfie wherein she showcased the front view of the outfit, revealing she was braless under the clingy top.