Gwen Stefani, 51, Wows In Sheer Black Jumper, Tiny Denim Shorts & Latex Thigh-High Boots For ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself on the set of NBC’s The Voice. The singer returned as a coach for the 19th season and is making sure she is stepping up her fashion game. Stefani has always been known for her bold outfits and continues to slay at 51-years-old.

The “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” hitmaker stunned in a sheer black jumper that featured a turtleneck. The item of clothing exposed her black bra underneath and was tucked into her tiny denim shorts that had frayed hems at the bottom. The garment fell above her upper thigh and displayed a hint of her legs. Stefani rocked black fishnet tights underneath and latex thigh-high boots of the same color. The mom-of-three wrapped herself up in an oversized red varsity jacket with white sleeves and a floral detailing across the front. She rocked long acrylic nails with a coat of red polish and styled her blond locks up in a ponytail. Stefani kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore a ring.

The three-time Grammy Award winner was captured standing up in front of her red chair from the thighs-up. Stefani placed one hand in her jacket pocket and rested the other beside her. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a huge smile and flashed her pearly whites.

In the background, you could see the virtual audience on the screen. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this season will not have any audience inside the studio.

In the span of 13 hours, Stefani’s post racked up more than 36,000 likes and over 350 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.7 million followers.

“Love love love your jacket!!! I’ve always loved your style!! May GOD continue to bless you and your boys!!” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You look gorgeous,” another person shared.

“God I swear she doesn’t age. She looks like a teenage girl. She still looks like she did when she began,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m ready to watch. Love your outfit,” a fourth admirer commented.

Stefani is no stranger to making an impact on her loyal social media audience with her attire. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a long-sleeved gold top that featured a pattern and multicolored jewels embroidered all over. The eye-catching number had small shoulder pads and tassels attached to the sleeves. Stefani teamed her ensemble with navy suede thigh-high boots and kept her hair down with a middle part.