John Travolta Shares Rare Photo With His Lookalike Son Ben As He Celebrates His 10th Birthday

The actor marked his youngest child's milestone with a sweet Instagram share.

John Travolta shared a rare photo of his youngest child on Instagram.

The actor, 66, honored his son Ben on his social media page as the child celebrated his 10th birthday. In a shot shared with his 3.3 million followers, John snuggled his son from behind. The Grease star sported a bald head and a beard while his little boy was all smiles — and looking very much like his famous dad with the same blue eyes and wide grin– in the sweet shot.

In the comments section, fans and celebrity friends wished Ben a happy birthday. Others told the actor they admire him for being such a wonderful father following the loss of his wife, Kelly Preston, earlier this year.

“You are a strong man for your kids, love & respect!” one fan wrote.

Other offered messages directly to the birthday boy as they welcomed him to the “double digits.”

“Happy 10th beautiful boy,” one commenter wrote. ” No doubt your mumma is close by smiling down from heaven.”

“What a sweet boy,” another added. ” Happy Birthday Ben. You are the youngest and you will be the smartest. Take care of the fam, kid. Happy days ahead for you.”

“Sweet Ben. You come from good breeding. You have love in your life and that is the greatest gift,” a third user wrote.

In addition to John’s upload, his 20-year-old-daughter, Ella Blue, posted a loving message to the youngest Travolta in an Instagram share, which can be seen here. On her page, Ella added a pic of Ben sitting on a boat and looking very much like his dad’s mini-me.

“Happy Birthday Benjamin!!!!” she captioned the snap. “To the sweetest boy in the world, I am so lucky to have you in my life. Even though I am your older sister, you continue to teach me so much every day. You are my best friend and I love you to the moon and back.”

While the new posts featured his most recent pics of Ben in a while, in October, John posted a throwback of his “babies,” seen here.

In that photo, a 10-year-old Ella was holding her then-baby brother. In comments to that post, fans told John how much his young son looked like him.

John has been mostly quiet on social media since the death of his wife in July. The actor was married to the mother of his three children for 28 years. The couple’s oldest child, Jett, died at age 16 in 2009.