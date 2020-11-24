Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Boyfriend Jason Tartick’s Dramatic Reaction To Her ‘DWTS’ Win Goes Viral

Jason filmed himself watching Kaitlyn at home.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s boyfriend Jason Tartick didn’t hold back when it came to celebrating her Dancing with the Stars win last night (November 23). The former The Bachelorette star shared his very dramatic reaction to her and Artem Chigvintsev taking home the Season 29 Mirrorball Trophy in a post that’s gone viral on Instagram.

Jason sat down with friend and fashion stylist Lo VonRumpf with the TV on in the background. The clip began during the tense pause host Tyra Banks did before announcing the winner.

“Say it! Say it! Say it!,” the reality star repeatedly yelled with his eyes close, making Lo jump several times and their dog bark.

As Tyra called Kaitlyn’s name, Jason leapt up and began spraying champagne as Queen’s “We Are The Champions” played.

He jumped up and down in a very excited fashion, almost knocking over the bench they were sitting on. Jason also accidentally gave their dog a tap on the nose after it came over to see if he was okay, excitedly putting its paws on his legs.

Jason’s over the top response finished with him on the floor with his head in his hands as he turned his back to the camera to watch the TV screen.

The Restart founder wasn’t able to be in the studio with the former The Bachelorette and The Bachelor star due to coronavirus restrictions which limits the amount of people on set.

Jason’s hilarious reaction got a lot of attention. It amassed over 140,000-plus likes and more than 5,400 comments in eight hours.

“Heart bursting! KB is the boss!!!!!!!!” one fan commented.

“Hahaha boyfriend of the decade goes to… YOU! Love this, please dear God give her a (run and jump lol) hug for all of us!!! YAAAAYYYY,” another wrote with several crying laughing emoji.

“Amazing! This is unreal!” a third wrote with the same crying laughing faced and several clapping hands.

Kaitlyn reacted to the hilarious clip after being shown it by Entertainment Tonight moments after her win.

“Oh my gosh, I have to go home to probably clean that up,” she joked while backstage.

“That doesn’t surprise me at all. I’ve never had someone so supportive of something that I’ve wanted to achieve and accomplish.”

Kaitlyn dedicated her week four dance to Jason and sweetly referred to him as her “rock” and her “lobster,” in reference to a scene from Friends. She and Artem performed an emotional Viennese waltz to Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy.”