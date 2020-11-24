‘DWTS’ Host Tyra Banks’ Big Judge Change Up For Season 30 Revealed

Tyra's revealing what will happen to Derek Hough next year.

Tyra Banks is planning to return to Dancing with the Stars for Season 30 in 2021 — and she already has ideas about who will join her. Following the Season 29 finale last night (November 23), Tyra revealed that she wants to change up the judging panel after she joined as host (replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews) and executive producer earlier this year.

The star told Parade that fans should expect to see a shake up at the judges table, admitting she wants to bring Len Goodman back and keep Derek Hough.

She explained that Derek has “such compassion” and has been giving some “amazing critiques” as a judge, adding that he’s been “firm, yet warm” with the contestants.

Derek served as a professional dancer on the ABC show for several seasons, but joined the judging panel earlier this year as Len’s replacement. The long-standing judge lives in London and was unable to be in the studio because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

“I miss Len. I feel like there’s a way to have them both be here. I have a little notepad in my phone of how I can make that work. I’ve got to get that approved by the team but it also depends on the health of not just the nation, but the globe for that to happen.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

Tyra didn’t confirm if Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, who are the only two cast members to appear on the show since it first began in 2005, would also be back to put four judges at the table, but did hint at the possibility of next year being more nostalgic to celebrate 30 seasons.

Tyra said she thinks a retrospective show would be “beautiful” to celebrate the “milestone,” but admitted that the latest round of episodes have brought in a wave of new viewers who may not be so interested in something so nostalgic.

“There are so many new viewers this season of Dancing With the Stars and they might not resonate with a retrospective… it would have to be for those diehard fans that have been here forever,” she said, but admitted she’s not yet thought so far ahead.

Last night’s finale saw Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev crowned the winners, while Tyra caught some heat for her unique fashion choices.

One of the America’s Next Top Model mogul’s outfits was a light blue dress with huge ruffles, which some fans compared to a loofah or Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster if he exploded.