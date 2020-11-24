‘DWTS’ Fans Beg Gleb Savchenko & Chrishell Stause To Date After They Reunite At Season 29 Finale

The 'Dancing with the Stars' partners were back in the ballroom weeks affair rumors made headlines.

Dancing with the Stars partners Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Satuse reunited in the ballroom weeks after rumors that they had an affair made headlines.

The DWTS duo attended the Season 29 finale together and were seen on camera hanging out in the balcony during the live broadcast.

Gleb shared a photo of the reunion on his Instagram page weeks after his wife, Elenda Samodonava, announced the end of their 14-year marriage and accused him of “ongoing infidelity” and a recent “inappropriate relationship.”

In the photo, Gleb and Chrishell were all smiles as they reunited in the ballroom. The Selling Sunset beauty wore a powder blue gown, and the Russian pro dancer was outfitted in a dapper gray pinstripe suit as they posed together for the chummy shot.

In the caption, the hunky dad of two wrote that he was happy to have Chrishell in the ballroom with him for one final time. He also thanked the Netflix star for her friendship.

In the comments section, Dancing With the Stars fans freaked out over the duo’s undeniable chemistry. Some speculated the two have “friendship with benefits,” which is something both celebrities have vehemently denied.

With Gleb’s divorce now in the works, others were ready for him and Chrishell to become an official thing.

“Date now it’s okay,” one commenter wrote.

“Please date y’all are so cute together & Chrishell needs you as her Prince Charming!!!” another wrote to the handsome dancer.

“Would make a gorgeous couple!!” a third fan added.

When others urged the two to “just date,” another commenter pointed out that Chrishell recently said in an interview that she is not okay with infidelity and that Gleb is still legally married.

“I thought cheaters were deal breakers for Chrishell? That would be it because he’s not divorced yet!” the commenter noted.

But others insisted the two would be a “beautiful pairing,” with some saying they think they already are.

Gleb and his wife Elena share two daughters and have business ventures together. But in a shocking statement to People, Elena revealed that her trust in her husband has been “irrevocably broken” as she alleged years of infidelity. Elena, who is also a dancer, alleged that Gleb had been openly seeing another woman recently.

“No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn,” she said. “I can no longer turn my head the other way.”

The separation news came a few days after Gleb and Chrishell were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars, causing many to assume that the luxury realtor, who is single after splitting from ex-husband Justin Hartley last fall, was the “other woman.”

Gleb has maintained that his relationship with Chrishell is strictly platonic and he said his marriage had longstanding issues.

Last month, Chrishell told People she feels “so close” to Gleb and feels like he’s somebody she will be friends with for the rest of her life.